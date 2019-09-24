Hillary Clinton Endorses Push To Impeach President Trump

Hillary Clinton said Tuesday in an interview with People Magazine that she’s in favor of moving towards impeaching President Donald Trump.

The former secretary of state justified her decision by citing allegations that Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’m in favor of moving toward impeachment,” Clinton told People Magazine. “I did not come to that decision easily or quickly, but this is an emergency as I see it. … This latest behavior around Ukraine, trying to enlist the president of Ukraine in a plot to undermine former Vice President Biden or lose the military aide he needs to defend against Trump’s friend, Vladimir Putin — if that’s not an impeachable offense, I don’t know what is.” (RELATED: Joe Biden To Call For Trump’s Impeachment If He Doesn’t Comply With Investigation Over Ukrain Call)

“We are in a crisis,” she added. “The president of the United States is betraying our country on a daily basis. This man who is in the Oval Office right now is a clear and present danger to the future of the United States.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also came out in favor of moving forward with impeaching Trump on Tuesday after a meeting with the Democratic caucus.

“What would be an impeachable offense would be that that is proven in an investigation. And we have to have an investigation,” Pelosi said in a press conference. “It would be my intention with the consent of this Caucus…. to proceed with an impeachment inquiry.”

President Trump responded to calls for impeachment from Democrats and Pelosi by stating it would be a “positive” for him leading into the the 2020 election.

“If she does that, they all say that’s a positive for me from the election. You could also say, who needs it? It’s bad for the country,” Trump said at a UN general assembly on Tuesday. “How can you do this and you haven’t even seen the phone call?”

Trump added, “The good news is the voters get it. This is why they say it’s good for the election, but you know what? It’s bad for the country. What she’s doing is very bad.”