British Media Personality Promises To Drink Tea In The Nude If Brexit Doesn’t Pass

Don’t get between the Brits and their tea.

British media personality, columnist and radio presenter Katie Hopkins is up to her usual antics. She’s promising to drink tea in the nude and stamp Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on her nipples if Brexit doesn’t pass by the end of October.

She was responding to a tweet from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

New deal or no deal – but no delay. #GetBrexitDone #LeaveOct31 ???????? — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 4, 2019

Some of her social media fans razzed the pro-Brexit activist with chatter of wanting her to fulfill her promises.

“Full English and a front row seat please!” wrote Funky Claude.

Fifteen West was just as adamant, writing, “Would it be caddish of me to hope for a 1 day extension?”

Hopkins is known for her wild interview tactics.

She’s also anti-Meghan Markle. “She’s a no one. She wears bad clothes. Meghan Markle is the biggest hypocrite there is,” she recently told “60 Minutes Australia.”

Hopkins appears to be self-aware. She says she is known as the “biggest bitch in Britain,” an accolade she wears like a badge of courage.

“For all of my hideous reputation, in many different regards, I was brought up by nuns,” she said in a 2018 interview with Sadiq Khan. “I hold the nuns largely responsible for my poor behavior episodes. …Who decided nuns could teach?” (RELATED: Climate Protestor’s Cameraman Asks Katie Hopkins About Her Underwear)

She said she was never allowed to play the Virgin Mary “for any number of reasons.”