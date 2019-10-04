The New York Times Has ‘Positive Readings For Bedbugs’ In Headquarters

The New York Times sent a staff-wide email Thursday confirming that its New York headquarters have bedbugs after building operations discovered “evidence of bedbugs” in August.

A staff email Slate obtained Thursday read that “positive readings for bedbugs” were found in certain lactation and wellness rooms throughout the building. Slate reported in August that the newsroom was suffering from bedbugs on every floor, and the headquarters were being “professionally cleaned,” according to a previous email.

“Over the last week, there were positive readings for bedbugs in the 2nd-floor large lactation room, and in both the single lactation room (02-E4-252) and one of the wellness rooms (02-E4-254),” Thursday’s email read according to Slate. “These rooms have been closed for treatment.”

“Additionally, bedbug activity was detected on a chair in team room 03-P8-469,” it said. “That chair was removed, the area was rechecked and received no further alerts. Out of an abundance of caution, that room is closed and will also be treated.” (RELATED: Trump Mocks NYT Columnist Bret Stephens For Quitting Twitter Over Being Called ‘Bedbug’)

Per note that just went out to @nytimes staff, there “were positive readings for bedbugs” over the past week. The readings were on two floors: in a lactation room and a wellness room on floor 2; and a team room on floor 3 where the main newsroom is located. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 3, 2019

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether this is a separate bedbug situation or a continuation of the August infestation.

