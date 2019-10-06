Is Banning Term ‘Illegal Alien’ Constitutional? We Asked A Legal Expert

Individuals in the Big Apple could be slapped with fines up to $250,000 if they’re caught using the term “illegal alien” in a derogatory way.
The announcement came from New York City’s Commission on Human Rights, but the ban is vague when it comes to explaining how it will actually be implemented and how exactly the city plans to enforce the new rules. (RELATED: New York City Law Allows Fines Up To $250,000 For Saying ‘Illegal Alien’.)
There’s also question about the constitutionality of the law.
The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill spoke with defense attorney and former prosecutor Bob Bianchi who says he believes this ban is unconstitutional.
WATCH:
