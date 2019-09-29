New York City Law Allows Fines Up To $250,000 For Saying ‘Illegal Alien’

New York City may fine individuals up to $250,000 if they use the term “illegal alien” in a derogatory way, according to an announcement from the city’s Commission on Human Rights this week.

“BREAKING: New York City has made it illegal to threaten to call ICE based on a discriminatory motive or to tell someone ‘go back to your country.’ Hate has no place here,” the City of New York tweeted Thursday.

In addition, “derogatory use of the word ‘illegal alien'” can result in a fine.

“The guidance states that the use of the term ‘illegal alien,’ among others, when used with the intent to demean, humiliate, or harass a person, is illegal under the law.”

Democratic Mayor Bill De Blasio promote the new policy on Twitter and warned others that they will face “consequences” for insulting illegal immigrants.

“If you want to come into the ultimate city of immigrants and try to spread hate, you WILL face the consequences,” De Blasio said.

The New York mayor recently dropped out of the 2020 Democratic primary race among rock bottom poll numbers. (RELATED: ‘Biggest Story In Years’: Trump Trolls De Blasio After New York Mayor Drops POTUS Bid)

During his tenure as mayor, De Blasio has made protecting illegal immigrants a priority. In 2017, he claimed that illegal immigrants were “law-abiding.”

Many Twitter users reacted with confusion at the legality of the new rule.

“Another Trump reelection contribution,” Adam Baldwin said.

“Enjoy your lawsuits,” Commentary writer Noah Rothman said.

“I’ve dedicated my career fighting to prevent the deportation of immigrants, and this scares me. The unconstitutional criminalization and restriction of unpopular speech is something that should scare us all,” immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken said.

“‘Illegal alien’ remains the most technically, legal, and historically precise term to describe a non-citizen in the country without permission/documentation, but sure let’s go ahead and make its use verboten. What could possibly go wrong?” Daily Wire Editor Josh Hammer said.

Others went off on the new law as well:

