Celebrate Barbara Palvin’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Barbara Palvin’s birthday on Tuesday.

In honor of the 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s day, we scoured the internet to find some of her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some amazing ones over the last few years. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

Born in Budapest, Hungary, the supermodel got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she was just 13 and was discovered on the streets of her hometown in 2006. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Four year’s later she would make her runway debut for fashion house Prada during Milan Fashion Week in February of 2010. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

That opportunity opened so many doors for her and before she knew it she was getting a call from Sports Illustrated and was named “Rookie of the Year” in the annual swimsuit issue in 2016. And the rest, as they say, is history. Check out some of those incredible moments here.(RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

And earlier this year, Palvin made headlines once again, this time when Victoria’s Secret announced that she was officially a Victoria’s Secret Angel.(RELATED: Check Out These Jaw-Dropping Looks At The MTV VMA 2018 Awards [SLIDESHOW])

She is truly one of the most gorgeous women in the world. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her unforgettable looks and let us know if you agree. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Barbara.