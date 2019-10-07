Jalen Hurts Says He Thinks He’ll ‘Be Alright’ In Red River Shootout Against Texas

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts couldn’t seem to care less about the Red River Shootout against Texas.

The Sooners and Longhorns are set to meet this Saturday for another installment of the historic game. You’d think that’d be on the mind of the starting quarterback, who is having a Heisman caliber season. Well, you’d be wrong because the former Alabama starter doesn’t seem worried at all.

“I played in the Iron Bowl. I’ve played in big games. Think I’ll be alright,” Hurts said when discussing the major rivalry, according to Jason Kersey on Saturday.

My friends, that’s what we call staying on point and having ice in your veins. Most quarterbacks would view this game as the biggest of the year and probably the biggest of their career.

Your legacy is defined in large part when playing quarterback at Oklahoma by how you compete against Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’d weigh heavy on the minds of a lot of guys. Well, Jalen Hurts isn’t like most guys. He’s a guy with a national title ring and a hell of a lot of accomplishments under his belt thanks to his time playing for Nick Saban.

If the Sooners get out of the game against Texas with a win, then the Big 12 is in their complete control, and they’ll have a straight shot at the playoff.

Given how relaxed Hurts sounds, I wouldn’t want to bet against him. Tune in at noon on Fox to watch all the action go down.