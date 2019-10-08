‘South Park’ Mocks The NBA With Apology To China After Being Banned

“South Park” lit up the NBA with a mock apology Monday to the Chinese government.

The hit Comedy Central show was effectively banned from the country after taking aim at the country’s horrific record on human rights and how it censors Hollywood.

Kyle returns to South Park and gives Stan a great idea, but the boys realize they can’t betray their ideals. Watch the all-new episode, “Band In China” for FREE – https://t.co/oktKSJvjxS #southpark23 #fingerbang pic.twitter.com/Bq5K6gWjOV — South Park (@SouthPark) October 3, 2019

At the same time, the NBA bent the knee like it was “Game of Thrones” after the Houston Rockets general manager had the audacity to voice support for freedom and democracy in Hong Kong.

Following the latest episode “Band in China,” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker released the following apology:

Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts,” the statement reads. “We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look like Winnie the Pooh at all. Tune into our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10! Long live the great Communist Party of China. May the autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful. We good now China?

This right here is why “South Park” is the king. The NBA bent down for the Chinese government so fast that it would make your head spin. (RELATED: ‘South Park’ Effectively Banned In China After Critical Episode ‘Band In China’)

A show about a bunch of cartoon kids has more of a spine than a multi-billion dollar sports league. What a sad state of affairs.

I also watched “Band in China” Monday, and it was hilarious. It’d be a real shame if we all watched it over and over again as it spread all over the world.

That sure would be sad, wouldn’t it? We definitely shouldn’t make this the most popular episode of “South Park” ever made.

The Chinese wouldn’t like that, and we just shouldn’t do it.

In all seriousness, major props for Parker and Stone for flipping the bird to China and the NBA. It’s a damn shame the NBA won’t grow a spine and stand up for freedom.

Our founding fathers are rolling over in their graves right now.