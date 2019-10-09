De’Vante Bausby Says He Couldn’t Move For 30 Minutes After Brutal Hit Against The Chargers

Denver Broncos cornerback De’Vante Bausby claimed he couldn’t move for half an hour after taking a hit Sunday against the Chargers.

Bausby told the media Tuesday that he lost feeling after being accidentally hit by his own Broncos teammate, and was able to wiggle his toes after 30 minutes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

De’Vante Bausby gets rocked by a teammate and suffers a serious injury, needing to be carted off the field #broncos pic.twitter.com/WYmzPOGMRk — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) October 6, 2019

You can watch him explain the scary situation in its entirety below.

De’Vante Bausby said he was told he was paralyzed for 30 minutes. #9sports pic.twitter.com/fQLepEJqF4 — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 8, 2019

This right here is what can make football very scary. That wasn’t a play against the rules or anything like that at all.

It was really more of a freak accident. Bausby tried to make a play, a teammate came crashing in, they collided and he wasn’t able to move for half an hour.

It’s truly a nightmare scenario because I’m not sure how you even avoid something like that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by De’Vante Bausby (@_bigbaus) on Oct 3, 2019 at 9:40am PDT

Luckily, Bausby seems to be doing just fine after the hit, and it didn’t get as bad as it could of. However, a player getting paralyzed on the field or dying is the type of thing Roger Goodell fears the most, I’d imagine.

Despite the fact he was eventually fine, that’s still an incredibly terrifying moment for Bausby, the entire Broncos team, his family, the fans and the NFL.

Again, there was no way to avoid that. It was just a freak accident. Let’s hope we see less stuff like that in the NFL going forward.