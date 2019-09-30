Gardner Minshew Dominates In Epic Comeback Against The Broncos As Minshew Mania Grows

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew balled out in a big comeback win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Down by as many as two touchdowns to the Broncos, the legend of Minshew grew as he took complete command of the game as he threw two touchdowns, hit many big passes down the stretch and put Jacksonville in position to kick the 26-24 game winning field goal. (RELATED: Gardner Minshew Throws 2 Touchdowns In Win Over The Titans)

Watch some of his best moments below.

Minshew faked em out twice before throwing for 6 @GardnerMinshew5 pic.twitter.com/vcRnBwb7lZ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 29, 2019

GARDNER MINSHEW WHAT A PLAY pic.twitter.com/EmWMo5qcVI — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 29, 2019

Gardner Minshew could escape a straight jacket @GardnerMinshew5 pic.twitter.com/1AZtoYbxPd — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 29, 2019

At this point, Gardner Minshew is the most fun storyline in all of football. He’s out here just murdering defenses and he looks like he just walked off of a 1970s porn set.

You couldn’t make something like this up if you tried. The dude has ice in his veins. Down multiple scores on the road, he cranked up Minshew mania to a whole new level.

How many quarterbacks could have played as well as he did yesterday late in the game? Not many. Not many at all, especially the young ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on May 12, 2019 at 11:06am PDT

I really hope Minshew mania never ends. I’m having a lot of fun watching the former Washington State star take over the league.

He’s nothing but high energy, great plays and the whole thing is a ton of fun.

Go, Gardner, go!

P.S.: Here’s a video of one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport talking to a fan. What a great moment!