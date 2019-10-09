Trudeau Gets Embarrassed By Little Girl’s Blackface Questions

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been taking heat since multiple old pictures leaked of him wearing blackface.

Trudeau has been confronted by some difficult press scenarios recently, including a noticeable instance when Rebel Media reporter Keean Bexte asked if the Canadian Prime Minister offered his apologies to leaders of any African or Middle Eastern countries, following the leaking of his blackface photos. The prime minister attempted to dodge the reporter’s question and gave a rehearsed answer.

In the latest embarrassing moment for the prime minister, two young African-Canadian girls asked Trudeau “why did you paint your face brown.”

Watch this video and let us know what you think of Trudeau's response.

