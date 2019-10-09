Little Girl Confronts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau About Wearing Blackface

In a speaking engagement where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with children, two black girls stood up to ask him about his personal history with blackface.

“Why did you paint your face brown?” the girl asked in a video posted Tuesday night on Twitter. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel And Sarah Silverman All Wore Blackface)

“It was something I shouldn’t have done because it hurt people. It’s not something you should do and that is something that I learned and I didn’t know it back then, but I know it now,” Trudeau responded.

“Did you paint your nose and your hands brown?,” she immediately followed up with, to which he simply said, “yeah, and it was the wrong thing to do.”

This clip comes after recent revelations of various instances where Trudeau wore blackface in his past.

One video showed Trudeau dancing in front of a camera covered from head to toe in black paint.

When asked before by multiple reporters how many times he has appeared in blackface, Trudeau expressed regret, did not list a specific number and refused to say if there were other instances.

Filmmaker and fellow liberal Michael Moore called out Trudeau for the instance.