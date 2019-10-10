Biden Says Saudi Arabia Has ‘Very Little Social Redeeming Value’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday that Saudi Arabia has “very little social redeeming value.”

Biden spoke at the CNN LGBTQ forum in Los Angeles focusing on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer issues. The former vice president criticized Saudi Arabia for the country’s anti-LGBTQ laws.

“I would, in fact, curtail aid, curtail foreign assistance to countries who, in fact, engage in this kind of behavior,” he said. “Just like I would if I were dealing with China and what they’re doing to the Uighurs, a million Uighurs … Muslims. So what’s the difference? It is pure, unadulterated prejudice.”

“Saudi Arabia — same thing,” the former vice president added. “They have very little social redeeming value.” (RELATED: Booker Promises To ‘Go After Schools’ That Deny LGBTQ Students Equality)

Biden acknowledged the United States’ relationship with the country, but called its track record of how it treats LGBTQ people intolerable.

“I’ve been blunt about it. I’ve been very, very blunt about it. I know they are supposedly our ally and all the rest,” he said. “Look, there are certain things that we cannot tolerate. We cannot be part of propping up governments who abuse in any fundamental — culture is never a rationale for pain, never a rationale. It really isn’t.”

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.