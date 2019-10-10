Brooke Nevils Speaks Out After Matt Lauer Denies Rape Allegation

Former NBC staffer Brooke Nevils broke her silence Wednesday, after disgraced news anchor Matt Lauer slammed the claim that he allegedly raped her.

Nevils went public with her claim in Ronan Farrow’s new book “Catch And Kill,” according to a report published by Page Six. She alleged that Lauer anally raped her in a hotel room, after the two shared drinks with a colleague during the 2014 Olympics coverage in Sochi.

“There’s a Matt Lauer that millions of Americans watched on TV every morning for two decades. And there is the Matt Lauer who this morning attempted to bully a former colleague into silence,” Nevils said in a statement aired by NBC News. (RELATED: Matt Lauer Denies Allegation He Raped Former NBC Staffer)

“His open letter was a case study in victim blaming,” she continued. “I am not afraid of him now regardless of his threats, bullying, and the shaming and predatory tactics I knew he would and now has tried to use against me.”

Her comments come after Lauer’s lawyer released an open letter to Variety after the outlet published the claim that resulted in Lauer’s firing from NBC back in 2017. The former “Today” show co-host called the allegation “categorically false.”

“In a new book, it is alleged that an extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter I have previously admitted having, was in fact an assault,” Lauer wrote. “It is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense.”