Cory Booker Spends Time With Rosario Dawson At Los Angeles Movie Premiere

Presidential candidate Cory Booker was spotted at girlfriend Rosario Dawson’s film premiere Wednesday.

Booker, 50, and Dawson, 40, spent time together in Los Angeles at the screening of the actress’ new movie “The Need To Grow,” according to a report published by Page Six. The documentary explores “real world solutions” to the state of our environment, the film’s website claims.

The sighting of Dawson and Booker together comes after the actress had missed many big marks in the New Jersey senator’s presidential campaign. Dawson was noticeably absent from the first two debates and a fundraiser held in Manhattan, Page Six reported. (RELATED: Rosario Dawson Confirms She’s Dating Cory Booker)

However, Dawson was in attendance at a “Women For Cory” event that occurred last month. Dawson has faced backlash due to her absence at Booker’s events along the campaign trail, but Booker defended the “Zookeeper” actress during an interview in April with “Good Day New York.”

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Environmental Doc Premiere https://t.co/FVWKYpdBiA — People (@people) October 10, 2019

“She and I are not trying to put this through a political lens. We’re just two people in love trying to build a great relationship every single day,” Booker said. “Because I’ll tell you what — in my best case scenario, I get elected to president, I serve two terms. That’s just 10 years … nine years of my life. What I’m trying to create with Rosario is something that’ll last forever.”

Booker and Dawson confirmed their relationship back in March. The pair reportedly began dating in December of 2018 after meeting through a mutual friend.