Nick Saban Will Be 18-0 Against Former Assistants With Win Over Jimbo Fisher And Texas A&M On Saturday

Nick Saban has the opportunity to notch another win against a former assistant this weekend when he plays Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher.

As pointed out by WatchStadium.com, Saban is currently 17-0 against former assistants. If he beats Jimbo Fisher, who coached for him at LSU, he’d improve to a stunning 18-0 against those in his coaching tree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Sep 28, 2019 at 11:03am PDT

Saban’s record against his former assistants is truly astounding. 17-0! He’s not lost a single game against one of his former employees, and he’s out to play his 18th one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Think about how wild that is. It’s also not like his former assistants are coaching joke schools. He’s played former assistants coaching Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina and Michigan State.

Saban has played assistants at major programs multiple times, and hasn’t lost a single time. No matter what you think about Alabama and the six-time national championship winning coach, that stat is simply mind-boggling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Aug 31, 2019 at 10:59am PDT

The Crimson Tide are currently favored by 16.5. They’re more than two touchdown favorites against a solid Aggies squad.

Odds would seem to indicate Saban’s chances of getting to 18-0 against former assistants is very high.

Tune in at 3:30 EST on CBS to watch all the action. It should be fun to see if Jimbo Fisher can be the first former assistant coach that is able to slay the mighty dragon that is Nick Saban.