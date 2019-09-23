Top-Ranked Quarterback Recruit Bryce Young Commits To Alabama

Once known for a grind-it-out running attack and a smothering defense, Alabama is well on its way to becoming the new QBU.

The Crimson Tide received a commitment from quarterback Bryce Young of Los Angeles, who had previously been committed to USC. Young is the top-ranked dual threat quarterback in the class of 2020, according to Rivals. (RELATED: Another Tagovailoa Is Headed To Alabama.Should The Rest Of College Football Just Give Up?)

Young visited Tuscaloosa over the weekend and plans to enroll in January in order to participate in Spring practice. Young’s commitment is a huge get for Alabama, with junior quarterback and Heisman front-runner Tua Tagovailoa almost certainly headed to the NFL after this year. (RELATED: SEC Week Three Preview: Non-Conference Play Winds Down)

Young looks like the real deal and I expect him to compete for the starting job on day one. With all due respect to current backup Mac Jones, I firmly believe it will be a two-horse race for the starting job next year between Young and Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s brother.

The fact that Alabama has become a place where elite quarterback recruits want to play further demonstrates why Nick Saban is the greatest coach in the history of the sport. For years, Alabama had an identity as a ground-and-pound team. Now, we can pass with the best of them.

Roll Tide!