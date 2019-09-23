Top-Ranked Quarterback Recruit Bryce Young Commits To Alabama

Once known for a grind-it-out running attack and a smothering defense, Alabama is well on its way to becoming the new QBU.
The Crimson Tide received a commitment from quarterback Bryce Young of Los Angeles, who had previously been committed to USC. Young is the top-ranked dual threat quarterback in the class of 2020, according to Rivals. (RELATED: Another Tagovailoa Is Headed To Alabama.Should The Rest Of College Football Just Give Up?)
COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/7CMLvyd85n
— Bryce Young (@_bryce_young) September 22, 2019
Young visited Tuscaloosa over the weekend and plans to enroll in January in order to participate in Spring practice. Young’s commitment is a huge get for Alabama, with junior quarterback and Heisman front-runner Tua Tagovailoa almost certainly headed to the NFL after this year. (RELATED: SEC Week Three Preview: Non-Conference Play Winds Down)
Young looks like the real deal and I expect him to compete for the starting job on day one. With all due respect to current backup Mac Jones, I firmly believe it will be a two-horse race for the starting job next year between Young and Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s brother.
The fact that Alabama has become a place where elite quarterback recruits want to play further demonstrates why Nick Saban is the greatest coach in the history of the sport. For years, Alabama had an identity as a ground-and-pound team. Now, we can pass with the best of them.
Roll Tide!