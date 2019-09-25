Alabama Receivers Play Rock, Paper, Scissors For Routes Likely To Score Touchdowns

Alabama receivers apparently like playing rock, paper, scissors to decide the players who get to run the best routes.

A video recently went viral of DeVonta Smith and Jerry Jeudy appearing to play the hand game against Southern Miss before running a play. Well, it turns out that’s exactly what they were doing, and it apparently happens very often. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I thought I saw @jerryjeudy and @DeVontaSmith_6 playing rock paper scissors when I was recording this Turns out I was right and looks like Jerry won pic.twitter.com/zAJ09BoO5v — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) September 23, 2019

Receiver Henry Ruggs explained the following to the media about the process, according to CBS Sports on Tuesday:

That’s funny because we have playmakers everywhere and at any moment. Any guy can make a play, so once they got the play call, they knew, ‘Oh, this is the route that is going to catch the touchdown.’ So they rock, paper, scissored over who was going to run that route…We all know every position, so at any moment, we can move around. I can go in the slot or go outside or something like that. So if they see a big route coming, everybody wants it so they just did rock, paper, scissors to see who was going to run it.

This is straight up awesome. I don’t even like Alabama, but this is such a cocky move that you have to love it.

Stop and think for a second about how good you have to be in order to play a game to pick the routes likely to score touchdowns.

The only think cockier would be if Alabama just told the defense the exact play they were going to run before doing it.

It really speaks to how great Alabama is and how weak their non-conference slate is. They’re literally playing games to pick the routes they’re going to run!

That is simply wild. Now, is Nick Saban a fan of doing that? Who knows, but it’s clearly working because Alabama beat Southern Miss by 42 this past weekend.

No matter what you feel about Alabama and Nick Saban, the fact they’re doing this is just awesome proof of how damn good the Crimson Tide are.

Business is booming in Tuscaloosa, and there’s no doubt about that at all.