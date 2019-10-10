Protesters Interrupt Pete Buttigieg, Shouting ‘Trans People Are Dying, Do Something!’

Protesters interrupted South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Thursday at the CNN LGBTQ forum, shouting “trans people are dying, do something!”

The Democratic presidential candidate took the stage amid applause, which turned into shouts from the crowd.

“Trans people are dying,” the protesters yelled. “Do something!” (RELATED: Biden: ‘We Allow The Homophobes’ To Control The Agenda)

“Let me just point out there is a long and proud tradition in history in the gay and lesbian and transgender community of protest, and we applaud them for their protest,” moderator Anderson Cooper told the crowd. “And they are absolutely right to be angry and upset at the lack of attention.”

Anderson also attempted to calm the crowd, saying, “Okay. It’s okay. Be cool. It’s okay. It’s okay. Hey, hey, hey, hey, guys, guys, guys.” (RELATED: Biden Says Saudi Arabia Has ‘Very Little Social Redeeming Value’)

Buttigieg remained silent and nodded his head to the shouts from the crowd.

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.