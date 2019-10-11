Protesters Attack Trump Supporter Leaving Rally

A large group of protesters attacked a supporter of President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota after his rally Thursday night.

The group can be seen hitting and pushing a man in the street after he reportedly left Trump’s rally. You do not want to miss this video of the intolerant left attacking someone for having different views than them. (RELATED: Anti-Trump Protesters Verbally Abuse Reporter)

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad