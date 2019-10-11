REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story’ Throws The Audience A Major Twist In ‘True Killers’

The latest “American Horror Story: 1984” episode threw the audience a big curveball.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP YET. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

“True Killers” was just the latest episode this season to continue the strong vibes. Now, there was one part that everybody is talking about, and it’s what I’m going to heavily focus on. (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Continues To Be Great With Episode 3 ‘Slashdance’)

Margaret turned out to be the person that carried out the original 1970s massacre at Camp Redwood. I’m not sure if this was a huge surprise as something always seemed off, but it’s a big reveal for only being four episodes in.

She killed all the fellow counselors for bullying her, cut off her own ear to appear as a victim and then framed Mr. Jingles for the killing. After extensive shock therapy and years of isolation, he began to believe he was the real killer and assumed that role after breaking out of prison.

Once the reveal is made, Margaret shoots Mr. Jingles, but he is able to get away. Trevor, unfortunately, is stabbed to death by the head of the camp.

It’s now Margaret’s show, and she’s intent on carrying out whatever wild plans she has. The biggest question is will Mr. Jingles continue the killing now that the mold has been broken? He let Brooke live at the end of the episode, which makes me think he could become an unlikely hero in the storyline to take down Margaret.

In another cool part of the episode, Mr. Jingles and the Night Stalker battled it out with the latter losing. However, he didn’t stay dead for long. The devil raised him from the dead, and we now have a reincarnated serial killer on the loose at Camp Redwood. Will he continue to work with Montana? That remains to be seen.

Speaking of which, their sex scene in the flashback with the dead body in the background was wildly uncomfortable.

All in all, another great episode. “AHS” is back to throwing nothing but fastballs, and I love it. Tune in next week on FX on Wednesday night to watch episode five of season nine.