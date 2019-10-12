Japan Hit Simultaneously With Typhoon And Earthquake

The Japanese islands were already braced for the landfall of Typhoon Hagibis when a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned ahead of Hagibis’ landfall — which they said could deliver rainfall “with a level of intensity observed only once every few decades” — on the main island of Honshu. (RELATED: Second Earthquake In Two Days Hits Southern California)

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, evacuation orders at level 4 on the 5 level warning scale had been issued for 619,000 households in towns and cities in Fukushima, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Nagano, Shizuoka and Mie.#Hagibis #Typhoonhttps://t.co/xZHPRNU5fb — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) October 12, 2019

LANDFALL: Typhoon Hagibis has made landfall in Shizuoka Prefecture at the 1900 JST hour on 12 October 2019. Meteorologist Sayaka Mori says this is the most powerful typhoon to land in the area in recorded history. https://t.co/GKnUE8o4zV pic.twitter.com/i1k0wfqmZw — Jonathan Oh (@johontv) October 12, 2019

Hagibis, which means “swift” in the Philippine language of Tagalog, is expected to cause heavy rains and flooding not seen since a deadly typhoon that struck the islands in 1958.

But even as Hagibis bore down on the islands, locals reported a natural disaster of an entirely different kind.

On top of dealing with Typhoon #Hagibis, just felt an earthquake in #Chiba. The building was swaying. Local media is reporting a 5.7 magnitude quake struck near the region. — Melanie Yamaguchi (@MelYamaguchi) October 12, 2019

That was reportedly a 5.7 #earthquake that just rocked our world while Typhoon #Hagibis is barreling down on Japan. @CBSNews is here. pic.twitter.com/2m46Ouk5x4 — Ramy Inocencio 英若明 (@RamyInocencio) October 12, 2019

Heavy rains and flooding have already begun to rock the islands as well.

Flooding in the Tokyo suburb of Hachioji has overwhelmed the drainage system, causing it to gush out onto the street.#Hagibis #Typhoon

Click here for more updates:https://t.co/xZHPRNU5fb … pic.twitter.com/mHRtKg56TZ — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) October 12, 2019

Losing light and taking an absolute pounding here at Ebisu island – full force of #typhoon #Hagibis moving ashore now #Japan pic.twitter.com/39bl7Itkmq — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) October 12, 2019

At least one death so far has been blamed on the strong wind gusts that have accompanied Hagibis’ approach and landfall.