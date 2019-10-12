World

Japan Hit Simultaneously With Typhoon And Earthquake

Destroyed houses, cars and power poles, which according to local media were believed to be caused by a tornado, are seen as Typhoon Hagibis approaches the Tokyo area in Ichihara, east of Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 12, 2019. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

The Japanese islands were already braced for the landfall of Typhoon Hagibis when a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned ahead of Hagibis’ landfall — which they said could deliver rainfall “with a level of intensity observed only once every few decades” — on the main island of Honshu. (RELATED: Second Earthquake In Two Days Hits Southern California)

Hagibis, which means “swift” in the Philippine language of Tagalog, is expected to cause heavy rains and flooding not seen since a deadly typhoon that struck the islands in 1958.

But even as Hagibis bore down on the islands, locals reported a natural disaster of an entirely different kind.

Heavy rains and flooding have already begun to rock the islands as well.

At least one death so far has been blamed on the strong wind gusts that have accompanied Hagibis’ approach and landfall.