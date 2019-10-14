Louis C.K. Continues Trying To Make Comeback After Admitting To A Variety Of Sexual Misconduct Claims

Louis C.K. is continuing to try and make his comeback in the entertainment world after he admitted to a variety of sexual misconduct claims.

The 52-year-old comedian just added a whole bunch more tour dates in Illinois as he attempts to get back into the spotlight after admitting to a whole host of sexual misconduct allegations, including that he exposed himself to several women and masturbated either in front of them or over the phone, according to Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: This New Louis C.K. Movie Has Harvey Weinstein Written All Over It)

The “Louie” star is scheduled to appear in Virginia and North Carolina and has added a date in Illinois. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She Sometimes Wanted To See Louis C.K. Masturbate After He Asked)

According to the report:

The disgraced comedian, 52, is set to perform at the Peoria Civic Center on Nov. 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 18, for Civic Center newsletter members, according to a local ABC affiliate. Prices range from $39.50 to $49.50 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.

As previously reported, the comedian admitted that the variety of sexual misconduct claims against him were true during the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

“These stories are true,” C.K. shared in a statement. “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d–k without asking first, which is also true.”

“But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d–k isn’t a question,” he added.”It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

The disgraced comedian first returned to the stage last year, less than a year after the accusations came out, which has been met with a handful of thoughts both pro and against by fellow comedians.