Louis C.K. Gets Standing Ovation During Comedy Festival, Reportedly Jokes About Sexual Misconduct Trouble

Louis C.K. received a standing ovation when he made a surprise appearance at the SkankFest Comedy Mayhem Festival Sunday in Brooklyn and reportedly joked about his sexual misconduct trouble.

The 51-year-old disgraced comedian took the stage and the crowd went wild, jumping to their feet and screaming, in a video posted Monday on TMZ. (RELATED: This New Louis C.K. Movie Has Harvey Weinstein Written All Over It)

At one point, the audience members started chanting his name “Louis, Louis.”

Sources told the outlet that he started off his set right away addressing the sexual misconduct allegations that were brought against him in 2017, which he later admitted were true. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She Sometimes Wanted To See Louis C.K. Masturbate After He Asked)

“If you ever masturbate in front of someone, ask them first,” the former star of “Louie” reportedly shared. “If they say yes, don’t do it!”

It comes after the comedian has made several attempts to make a comeback and return to stand-up after admitting that he exposed himself to several women and masturbated either in front of them or over the phone after being accused of such conduct in 2017.

“I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them,” C.K.’s statement read at the time. “Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position.”