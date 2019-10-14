Watch Will Muschamp’s Locker Room Reaction After South Carolina Beat Georgia

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp was feeling himself Saturday after beating Georgia.

The Gamecocks pulled off one of the most shocking upsets in recent memory when they beat the Bulldogs 20-17 in double overtime. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The win sent shockwaves through the sport, and landed a major blow against the SEC’s chances at getting two playoff teams.

Despite being a horrific day for the SEC, Muschamp couldn’t have been happier. In a video shared by the football program, the man running the Gamecocks was full of excitement.

Watch his incredible reaction below.

It’s hard not to smile for South Carolina. It feels like it’s been so long since they’ve been nationally relevant.

I’m not saying that to be mean. I’m saying it because it’s true, and they didn’t get off to a very hot start this season at all.

None of that matters now. They pulled off one of the greatest upsets in the past few years, and did it with Ryan Hilinski on the bench for a large chunk of the game.

Props to the Gamecocks for getting the win when pretty much nobody would give them the time of day. It’s a season-defining moment, and it helped give the SEC a horrific day.

For the casual football fan, you have to love that!