‘They Were Willing To Do That’: Whoopi Goldberg Gives Fox News Credit For Rooting Out Sexual Abuse

Whoopi Goldberg gave Fox News credit Monday for being willing to purge its own newsroom when allegations of sexual misconduct were directed at longtime employees.

The topic came up during a segment of ABC’s “The View” with journalist Ronan Farrow. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Admits That Conservatives Have ‘Done Some Really Good Stuff’)

WATCH:

Farrow explained that his new book, “Catch and Kill,” explored the way individuals and even entire networks worked to shut down stories that may not shine the most flattering light — focusing a fair amount of attention on allegations that NBC had worked to shut down his groundbreaking story on disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“Will the current management at NBC survive?” Meghan McCain asked. “For me, it’s hard for me to understand why they have jobs.”

“Agree. Why do they have jobs?” Sunny Hostin agreed. “We’re talking about Andy Lack and Noah Oppenheim, people that killed your story for various reasons, they say.”

“Right. Whatever the reasons, and their rebuttals are included in full in this book, they killed that story that went on to be that significant, and there’s more about them in the book,” Farrow said, noting that as a reporter, it was his job to not take a side but report everything he could on both sides of the issue. “It is very fair to them, and I think it is correct that the wonderful journalists at NBC are calling for action, asking tough questions. I don’t know what form that takes.”

McCain pushed back, adding, “There was more of a societal outcry about Fox management and I think it’s interesting working at Fox, heads rolled very quickly.”

“And CBS reported on that,” Farrow interjected.

“You have to be willing, you know? You have to be willing to purge,” Goldberg explained, adding, “And that’s the — that’s the difference. You have to be willing to purge and willing to move forward because whatever Fox News is, they were willing to do that.”

“It’s the women that speak out and make the difference,” Abby Huntsman concluded.