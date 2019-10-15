‘That’s Exactly What I Believe’ – Sanders Doubles Down On Plan To ‘Tax Billionaires Out Of Existence’

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reiterated his previous claims that “billionaires should not exist” during Tuesday night’s joint CNN-New York Times Democratic primary debate.

Pressed by moderator Erin Burnett if his goal is “to tax billionaires out of existence,” Sanders answered that is “exactly what [he believes].”

“When you have a half a million Americans sleeping out on the street today, when you have 87 people, 87 million people underinsured or uninsured,” hundreds of thousands of kids who cannot afford to go to college and millions struggling with the oppressive burden of student debt, and then you also have three people owning more wealth than the bottom half of the American society, that is a moral and economic outrage.

“The truth is, we cannot afford to continue this level of income and wealth inequality, and we cannot afford a billionaire class whose greed and corruption has been at war with the working families of this country for 45 years,” he continued. “If you are asking me, do I think we should demand that the wealthy start paying – the wealthiest, the top 1% – start paying their fair share of taxes so we can create a nation and a government that works for all of us, yes, that’s exactly what I believe.”

Oddly enough, the next question of the night went to business Tom Steyer, the newest entrant into the primary race who has a net worth of $1.6 billion.