Fans Brawl During Errol Spence/Shawn Porter Boxing Match In Crazy Video

Fans got a bit out of control Saturday night at the Staples Center when Errol Spence and Shawn Porter got into the ring.

In a video posted by TMZ Sports, fans can be seen brawling with each other at the highly-anticipated boxing match. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can watch a video of the altercation below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

WATCH: A massive brawl took place in the crowd of the Errol Spence-Shawn Porter fight. More here: https://t.co/xwUDTLJx2j pic.twitter.com/EBQFIH30wG — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 30, 2019

According to TMZ, the entire brawl started because two fans were arguing after the fourth round about who was fighting better. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Yes, you can’t make this kind of stuff up. A brawl started at a boxing match because fans were arguing about who was winning! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

The craziest part? Well, TMZ also reported that not a single arrest was made. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

As I’ve said about a billion times before, there’s never a reason to be fighting during a sporting event. Unless terrorists attack the arena and you’re fighting them, throwing punches is almost always going to be unacceptable.

I will never understand why people spend their hard earned money to fight each other at sporting events. It’ll never make sense, but I’m sure we’ll be right back in this position before long.

It’s amazing to me how stupid some people are, but at least it’s great for business.