Here’s The Advice Booker’s Girlfriend Rosario Dawson Gave Him After The Debate

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker’s girlfriend had some advice for him after his performance at a Democratic debate: to “let people feel” his “spirit.”

Booker explained to CNN’s John Berman on “New Day” Wednesday that his girlfriend, actress Rosario Dawson, wants him to show more of his humor and personality to the American public. Dawson, who has appeared in films such as “Men in Black II” and “Rent,” attended a 2020 presidential debate for the first time Tuesday night, according to CNN.

“She’s the best. Because she lifts me up and she also gives me some incredibly good constructive criticism at the end,” Booker said. (RELATED: Here Are The Four Times Democrats Referenced God During The Debate)

“Look, she wants more of me,” the New Jersey senator said. “She says I’m at my best when I show my humor. Let people feel my spirit. Because the issues are really important but at the end of the day, this country needs someone who brings a spirit of civility and spirit of, frankly, unity.”

WATCH:

“She just said have more fun, relax even more and let people see that spirit,” he added.

