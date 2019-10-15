Ousted Planned Parenthood President Sides With Tulsi Gabbard On Preventing Abortions

Former Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen tweeted Tuesday in agreement with 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, saying she agrees with Gabbard that abortions should be “safe, legal, and rare.”

Planned Parenthood fired Wen in July after she had served less than a year as president. The acclaimed MD and co-founder of the progressive Perception Institute, Alexis McGill Johnson, now leads the organization. (RELATED: Planned Parenthood Has A History Of Removing Health Care-Focused Presidents)

“Wen has since accused the Planned Parenthood board of directors of attempting to buy her silence by withholding her severance package and health insurance until she signs a confidentiality agreement.

“I don’t agree with @TulsiGabbard on a lot,” Wen tweeted, “but do appreciate that she brought up the third rail for Democrats: that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare. We should reduce the need for abortions by investing in prevention.”

Wen referred to Gabbard’s comment that she believes abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare.”

“I agree with Hillary Clinton on one thing, disagree with her on many others, but when she said abortion should be safe, legal, and rare, I think she’s correct,” Gabbard said Tuesday night at the Democratic debate.

We see how the consequences of laws that you’re referring to can often lead to a dangerous place, as we’ve seen them as they’re passed in other countries where a woman who has a miscarriage past that six weeks could be imprisoned because abortion would be illegal at that point,” Gabbard added.

Gabbard said that she does support some restrictions such as making sure that during the third trimester, “abortion is not an option unless the life or severe health consequences of a woman are at risk.”

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.