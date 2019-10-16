Chelsea Clinton: ‘I’m Not Considering Running For Congress’

Chelsea Clinton stated that she is “not considering running for Congress,” during a Wednesday morning appearance on ABC’s “The View.”

Rumors of a potential Clinton congressional campaign resurfaced following New York Rep. Nita Lowey’s recent announcement that she would not seek re-election at the conclusion of her term. (RELATED: Nita Lowey, The Congresswoman People Think Chelsea Clinton Is Being Groomed To Replace, To Retire)

“I understand why people are asking,” Hillary and Bill Clinton’s daughter stated. “Someone has asked me some version of this question for literally as long as I can remember.”

“One of my earliest memories is being 3 or 4, and someone asking, ‘are you going to run for governor of Arkansas one day?’ I share that because I think it’s a question that shouldn’t just be asked of someone whose last name is Clinton or Huntsman. It’s a question we should be thinking about asking kids, young people, women, and I hope that if the answer to that question is yes, I’m considering it.”

Clinton didn’t rule out a future in politics when pressed by the hosts but reiterated her previous statement.