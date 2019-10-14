Hillary Clinton: I’m Not Sure If Transgender Women Are Real Women

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is not sure if a biological man can become a woman.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee appeared to dissent from current Democratic presidential candidates’ views on gender identity in an interview published Sunday in the Sunday London Times.

In the interview, the author asked her if a man with a beard or a penis could become a women and she responded that she was not sure.

“I’m just learning about this,” Clinton said. “It’s a very big generational discussion, because this is not something I grew up with or ever saw. It’s going to take a lot more time and effort to understand what it means to be defining yourself differently.”

Clinton's daughter Chelsea reportedly disagreed, shooting her mother a "furious glare" over her comments. Clinton also acknowledged that many women in her generation may be uncomfortable sharing a bathroom with a biological male.

“There are women who’d say [to a trans woman], ‘You know what, you’ve never had the kind of life experiences that I’ve had,” she said. “So I respect who you are, but don’t tell me you’re the same as me.’ I hear that conversation all the time.”

Clinton’s comments appear to be a departure from the position of most elected Democrats, including several 2020 presidential candidates who have made support for transgender issues a key part of their campaign.