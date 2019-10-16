CNN, 12 Democrats, And 3 Hours We’ll Never Get Back

On today’s podcast we suffered through the CNN/New York Times Democratic debate so you didn’t have to.

Listen to the show:

Anderson Cooper gave Joe Biden full absolution on all things Ukraine-related, the rest of the field went after Elizabeth Warren for not admitting she’s going to raise taxes on the middle class to pay for her socialized medicine, and everyone went all-in for abortion. We have all the audio and analysis you need.

Also, after a 2 week recess, Nancy Pelosi announced she’s still not going to hold a vote to open an official impeachment inquiry. This likely means her vulnerable members didn’t find the support for the Democratic Party’s actions back home they were hoping to find. We explain.

And 3 of the 4 members of the Gang of Four – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib – are set to endorse the godfather of socialism in America: Bernie Sanders. Will it make a difference? We get into it.

