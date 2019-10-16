Elizabeth Warren Deletes Tweet Bragging About Native American DNA

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren deleted a year-old tweet bragging about her Native American DNA Wednesday.

“My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of [President Donald Trump’s] attacks on our heritage,” Warren tweeted at the time. “And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry.”

Warren’s DNA test and subsequent tweet was widely mocked after it revealed that her DNA included between 1/64th and 1/1024th Native American ancestry. Warren later apologized for using claims of Native American ancestry throughout her career in academia, and scrubbed her website of the DNA test results. However, the tweet bragging about the test remained up until Wednesday morning, the day after its one year anniversary. (RELATED: Warren Surges Past Sanders In New Democratic Primary Poll)

Warren has been widely mocked over her past claims of Native American ancestry, including by President Donald Trump who has repeatedly referred to her as “Pocahontas.”

While controversy relating to her false claims of Native American ancestry plagued Warren early in the presidential campaign, the senator has recovered, surging in the polls in recent months. Warren was the center of attention during Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, a sign that she may be establishing herself as the front-runner to take on Trump next November.