Ryan Leaf Compares Baker Mayfield’s Attitude To His Own During His Short NFL Career

Ryan Leaf recently had some cautionary words for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield and the Browns are at an abysmal 2-4 to start the year, and the former first overall pick has struggled mightily. He hasn’t just struggled. He has looked terrible, and tried to place blame elsewhere. Leaf doesn’t like the attitude he’s seeing from the Browns gunslinger.

“And hearing Baker yesterday, even though small, blame the officials for some calls is problematic for me because as a quarterback, you want to be able to stand up in front of everybody and take personal accountability,” Leaf said Tuesday on “The Rich Eisen Show.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

It’s never a good thing when Ryan Leaf is out here comparing your attitude to his own during his very short NFL career. He was the man picked right behind Peyton Manning, and flamed out in epic fashion.

Now, he’s obviously not drawing comparisons between Mayfield and his own struggles with substance abuse.

However, Leaf was known for having a terrible attitude during his playing days. He was arrogant, as he said in the video above, and behaved like the world owed him.

I think it’s more than fair to say Mayfield carries himself the same way. You want a confident quarterback. You don’t want a QB who takes it too far, which I think Mayfield does at times.

Mayfield has done literally nothing with the Browns. They haven’t made the playoffs, they have zero postseason wins with him under center and they obviously haven’t won the Super Bowl.

Yet, you’d think the Oklahoma Heisman winner was Tom Brady 2.0 with the way he carries himself. He hasn’t won anything, but you wouldn’t ever know it from his behavior.

It’s really difficult to watch because it’s so off-putting.

Hopefully, Mayfield and the Browns are eventually able to figure it out, but I’m not holding my breath.

On a side note, it’s pretty cool to see Ryan Leaf succeeding in the media world. He really had some serious struggles with substance abuse but he’s turned the ship around.

His story is a great reminder that anything is possible if you’re willing to put in the work.