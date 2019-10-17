Don Jr: Unlike The Bidens, ‘We Were International Business People Before Politics’

Responding to criticism from Hunter Biden, Donald Trump Jr. said Wednesday night that the difference between the Trump family and the Biden family is obvious: “We were international business people before politics.”

Trump was responding to Biden’s remark in an ABC interview where Hunter called the president’s son, “Prince Humperdinck.”

Neither his father nor his family needed to be in politics to be successful in business, he argued on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

Trump also said that if he was benefiting in any way from his father’s presidency, the media would be eviscerating him. He argues that even if he “took $1.50 from China, not 1.5 billion” news outlets would not give him the benefit of the doubt, and probably do the opposite.

“We would solve the fake news problem because their heads would explode and there would be none of them left,” he told Sean Hannity. (RELATED: Joe Biden Never Says He Discussed Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Deal. Hunter Says He Did)

Critics allege Hunter Biden was offered a seat on the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company because of his connection to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden.

“Let me tell you the difference between the no-show Bidens and us, we were international business people before politics and we gave up all new deals going forward,” the Trump son claimed.

Trump called the apparent double-standard “insane” and “despicable.”

The businessman also went through Biden’s work history and questioned what qualifications the son of a former senator and then-vice president had for the positions he received.

“He gets a high-paying job from the biggest bank [MBNA] and the largest employer right out of school … then gets on the board of the largest employer in the state [of Delaware] where daddy is conveniently a senator … What was his experience?” Trump asked. (RELATED: Mike Pompeo Asks If PBS Host Is ‘Working For The DNC’ After She Defends Biden)

When Biden was appointed to the Amtrak board of directors, Democratic Delaware Sen. Tom Carper provided some back-handed congratulations for the son of the then-senior senator of the state.

“Hunter has spent a lot of time on Amtrak trains,” he said. “Like his father, Rep. Mike Castle and myself, Hunter Biden has lived in Delaware while using Amtrak to commute to his job in Washington, D.C.”