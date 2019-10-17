Helen Hunt Hospitalized After SUV Flips In Car Accident

Actress Helen Hunt was reportedly hospitalized after a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

Hunt, 56, was a passenger in an SUV that was t-boned in a Los Angeles intersection, according to a report published by TMZ.

The “What Women Want” actress was among a group of people taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center following the traffic incident, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. She was examined, but discharged in the same evening.

Police investigated, but ruled no crime had been committed during the crash. (RELATED: Kevin Hart Returns To Work After Suffering Severe Injuries From Car Crash)

Video obtained by TMZ showed the SUV Hunt was in get slammed by another vehicle in the intersection of San Vicente and Tremaine Avenue. The impact caused the car Hunt was in to roll over on its side.

Hunt’s representatives were unavailable for comment, according to People magazine.

Hunt is best known for her role in “Mad About You” as the character Jamie Stemple Buchman. The series ran on NBC from 1992-1999. Hunt received four Emmy awards during her tenure on the show.

In 1998, the actress won an Oscar for best actress in “As Good As It Gets.”

Other films Hunt is known for include “Twister” and “What Women Want.”

The actress is currently filming a reboot of the sitcom “Mad About You.”