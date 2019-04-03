Car Chase In Rhode Island Ends Following A Crash Into Taylor Swift’s Front Gate

A stolen car being chased by police crashed into the gate of Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home Tuesday.

Hopkinton Police spotted the car at around 1 a.m. with no licenses plates and the car fled from police into Westerly, according to The Westerly Sun. “As the (car) sped away, a strong odor of marijuana emitted from inside the vehicle,” read the police report.

Police chase involving stolen car ends with crash at Taylor Swift’s gate | Westerly | https://t.co/yv19F3MAy7 https://t.co/wGFAielhO8 — Jennifer Norcross (@JenNorcross) April 2, 2019

The driver, Shykeim Edwin Lewis, led the police on a chase that ended once the car attempted to swerve to avoid a crash with police. The driver drove straight into the wall of Swift’s beachfront home and then ended up crashing into the gate leading into Swift’s home. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Sues Man After He Claimed She Stole Her App Name)

The 19-year-old driver has been charged with reckless driving by engaging police in high-speed pursuit, obstructing an officer, felony receiving stolen goods, and driving when license is suspended or denied.

The car reportedly was stolen in Connecticut. Police have confirmed that the chase led them to evidence that the driver could have been connected to recent car thefts in the region. That investigation is on-going and no charges have been filed.

The car’s three other occupants were not charged, but were taken to the hospital following the attack with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.