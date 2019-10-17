‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Gets 64 Million Viewers On Netflix

“Stranger Things” season three got an unreal amount of viewers on Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest season of the original series received 64 million viewers, which is a record for the streaming service.

More than 18 million people viewed the entire new season “within a few days” of it being released, according to the same report from THR.

I can’t say I’m surprised. I can’t say I’m surprised at all. “Stranger Things” is one of the greatest shows ever made.

The numbers might be larger than I would have guessed, but I’m not surprised one bit tens of millions of people are hooked on the sci-fi fantasy series. (RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Officially Returning For Season 4, Teases ‘We’re Not In Hawkins Anymore’)

It’s one of the coolest shows ever made, and it’s become the face of Netflix.

The audience for “Stranger Things” is also growing at an incredibly rapid rate. THR also reported that the audience in season three had 21% more viewers through the first four days of its release than season two did over the same time period.

The hit show is in the business of entertaining the masses, and business is booming right now for “Stranger Things” and everybody involved with it.

Season four has also been confirmed, which means we’ll eventually get some new episodes. I honestly can’t wait.

The show is just too damn good.