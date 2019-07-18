REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Is Incredibly Impressive, Might Be The Best One

I finally finished season three of “Stranger Things” on Netflix, and it was awesome.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

Last night, I banged out the final two episodes of season three, and it had me thinking it might have been the best season of the entire hit Netflix show.

Right off the bat, the whole crew being together was refreshing after Eleven disappeared for parts of season two and was separated from the group. That was a major plus. Steve Harrington also played an even more elevated role in the new episodes, and quickly became my favorite character in the show.

Now, let’s dive into the plot a bit. It’s super simple. The Russians built a secret base deep under a mall in Hawkins, and are doing everything they can to keep the strange portal open.

This is obviously a huge problem as the Mind Flayer has been cut loose and is reigning terror all over the place. Obviously, the good guys get the win before it’s all said and done, but at a huge price.

Hopper appears to have died, but I do still think he’s alive. This isn’t entirely known, but a post-credits scene makes it seem like he might be. I don’t want to give away how it all goes down, but I damn near had a tear in my eye watching the final episode of season three. (RELATED: ‘Stranger Things‘ On Netflix Is An Outstanding Show)

I don’t want to give away too many details of what happens because it’s just so incredible. Having said that there are a couple highlights that I want to point out.

The entire mall atmosphere was awesome. It made me want to get in a time machine just to see if they’re as cool as they appear.

Billy also has a gigantic role in this season, and it’s actually kind of heartbreaking. The writers did an amazing job making the viewers empathize with him. I never thought that would happen but it did.

Nancy is still as badass as ever, and is absolutely one of my favorites on the show. Everything about the character is awesome. The actress who plays her is also a bit of a smoke.

As for Steve, like I said above, he’s just a home run when it comes to the writing, especially in season three. He went from being a tool is season one to being one of the best.

As for the rest of the gang, they’re exactly what you’d expect. Nonstop laughs and comedy as they fight to save the world. The kid who plays Dustin is going to be a gigantic star, and was once again the funniest of the whole group. There’s a great storyline about a girlfriend he met at camp, who nobody believes is real. It pays off big time in the end.

Since I binged the whole series in two weeks, it’s very obvious how much some of them have grown up and clearly aren’t small children anymore.

Eleven doesn’t have any powers by the end of season three, which leads me to my prediction about season four. I think she won’t be able to find Hopper for awhile. How could she? Without powers, she can’t do anything.

Eventually, she’ll get them back, locate him in Russia and get our guy back.

You need to start watching “Stranger Things” immediately if you haven’t already. It’s incredible on every single level, and I’ve been kicking myself for waiting so long to get into it.