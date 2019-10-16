STUDY: ‘Stranger Things’ Most Tweeted About Show In The Past 2 Years

Netflix’s show “Stranger Things” is apparently the most popular show on all of Twitter.

A study put together by Currys PC World, PhD psychotherapist Aaron Balick and Sony found that the hit Netflix show led the way by being tweeted about more than 32 million times in the past two years, according to Observer.com.

“Game of Thrones” was second, “House of Cards” was next, “Westworld” was fourth and “When They See Us” took the fifth spot. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

I have to admit that I’m a bit surprised “Stranger Things” beat out “Game of Thrones.” The fact “GoT” didn’t air in 2018 probably didn’t help, but the Netflix hit doubled up on the HBO saga’s 11 million mentions.

If you’d have asked, I definitely would have guessed “Game of Thrones” would have been at the top. Clearly, I would have been extremely wrong.

Who would have known Dany wouldn’t have been enough to spin up some more tweets?

Having said all of that, “Stranger Things” is still a great option for the top spot. It’s one of the coolest shows ever made, and I don’t want to be friends with anybody who says differently.

I didn’t grow up in the 1980s, but I damn sure wish I did. I also wish I’d opened up a portal to the Upside Down, had a ragtag group of friends barely escaping with our lives every day and a friend with the power to kill people with their minds.

That’s the childhood “Stranger Things” has me convinced would be the best.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on “Stranger Things” being at the top.