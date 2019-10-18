Trump Tells French Reporter The U.S. Unemployment Rate Is Lower Because They Have A ‘Better President’

President Donald Trump made a joke at French President Emmanuel Macron’s expense on Thursday when asked by a French reporter why the United States has a lower unemployment rate.

Trump was touring a Louis Vuitton factory in Texas on Thursday when he was approached by the French reporter.

“You have a very low unemployment rate in the U.S. and we have a very high unemployment rate in France. How come?” the reporter asked the president. (RELATED: September Jobs Report: 136,000 Jobs Added)

“Well, maybe we have a better president than you do,” Trump responded with a sly grin.

WATCH:

FRENCH REPORTER: “You have a very low unemployment rate in the U.S. & we have a very high unemployment rate in France. — How come?” PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Well… maybe we have a better President than you do.” pic.twitter.com/oPqednOVma — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2019

Trump and Macron have traditionally had a close relationship, despite occasional jabs between the two, with Macron and the French first lady traveling to the White House last year for an official state visit.

The president stopped by the new Louis Vuitton factory in Johnson County, TX ahead of a planned rally, and participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the French company’s pledge to hire 1,000 American workers.