Celebrate Candice Swanepoel’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Candice Swanepoel’s birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the 31-year-old Victoria's Secret model's day, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping and unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some amazing ones over the years.

Born in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, the supermodel got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she was just walking through the market of her hometown at the age of 15 and a talent scout spotted her and knew she was something special.

Soon she would appear on runways all over the world for such fashion houses as Michael Kors, Christian Dior, Dolce and Gabbana and dozens more.

Not to mention appearing on the pages of numerous magazine pages and covers, including the likes of Elle, Vogue and Harper's Bazaar, just to name a few.

But it wouldn't be until she was chosen in 2007 by the famous underwear company to walk in their annual fashion show that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity.

And the rest, as they say, is history. The South African beauty appeared in the annual underwear show every year from 2007 through 2015 after she earned her angel wings in 2010. On top of all that, she has been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 10 earning models in the world since 2010.

Lucky for us, she shows no signs of slowing down. Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Candice!