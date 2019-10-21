Matthew Stafford Becomes The Fastest Quarterback To Reach 40,000 Passing Yards In NFL History

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford completed a pretty cool accomplishment Sunday during a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The face of the franchise became the fastest quarterback in the history of the NFL to reach 40,000 yards after doing it in only 147 games.

This is just another great example of how wildly under-appreciated Stafford is as a gunslinger. It's almost like he gets lost in a blackhole because he plays for the Detroit Lions.

All the man does is go out and try to make plays every game. He has routinely battled through injuries, and he still keeps slinging the rock all over the place.

Only needing 147 games to get to 40,000 passing yards is simply absurd. You can watch the exact play he hit the mark below.

Of course, the Lions didn’t win Sunday against the Vikings, and there’s no such thing as moral victories. While we tip our caps to Stafford for the incredible accomplishment, it’s still time to get to work.

The Lions play the Giants this Sunday, and that’s a must-win game for Detroit. We’re already 2-3-1. We for sure can’t fall to 2-4-1.

The hole is already pretty gigantic to crawl out of. Hopefully, Stafford cuts it loose and the rest of the team shows up to play.