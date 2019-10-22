Entertainment

Alec Baldwin Talks ‘Trump And His Failures’ As He Knocks On Doors For VA Democrats

Alec Baldwin attends "El Hormiguero" TV show at Vertice Studio on October 2, 2014 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Alec Baldwin knocked on doors in Virginia Tuesday to help Democrats win state seats and said he wouldn’t be invoking President Donald Trump’s name or “his failures” in order to do so.

“I don’t think you need to bolster her [Senate candidate Amanda Pohl] campaign by referencing [President Donald] Trump and his failures,” the 61-year-old actor can be overheard telling reporters in video posted by The Hill on Twitter. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

“I think you can look at the two Amanda’s if you will, it’s very clear which one would be better for the state house and for the people of Virginia for this district,” he added, referencing Pohl and Republican Sen. Amanda Chase. “There’s no need to invoke Trump in that all really.” (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Says Anger Management Made Him Realize He’s ‘Not That Angry’)

WATCH:

When one of the reporters pressed the “Saturday Night Live” star further on why he was getting involved in a “local state house election.”

Baldwin responded with, “We think there is a real opportunity here to flip the state. Take two seats in both houses in the house and senate and they’re in control.”

The “It’s Complicated” star went on to joke with reporters that as a father of four children and a fifth on the way at his age, he will be needing to put them through college just about the time he’s going to be put in a “nursing home.”

According to Richmond.com, the actor also said he will be on “SNL” this Saturday.