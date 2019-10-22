‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Turns Fictional Beer Into Reality, Sells Out Within 3 Hours

“Breaking Bad” star Dean Norris turned a fictional beer his character created on the popular show into a reality and stores in Albuquerque sold out of the stuff in record time.

The 56-year-old actor, who played DEA agent Hank Schrader on the hit AMC series said he was finally was able to “share his passion project” with the creation of a lager titled, “Schraderbräu,” according to KOB-TV in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Bryan Cranston Says ‘Sexual Predatory Behavior Is Not A Hollywood Problem’)

And fans turned out to get a piece of the special brew, with all three Costcos in the city selling out of the stuff within three hours of its debut.

Sold out ALL @Schraderbrau_BB in NM Costcos in 3 hours!! Wow. Thanks. Will have lots more coming. @figmtnbrew pic.twitter.com/nwrEVjtnuc — Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) October 20, 2019

“This has been a passion project for me for quite some time now, and I’m proud and thrilled to finally share it with the public,” Norris shared, per Brewbound.com. “From Hank’s garage to your refrigerator, Schraderbräu is a delicious lager that I’m confident will become a mainstay on every beer lover’s shelf. (And I promise bottles or bottle caps will not self-eject in your garage!)” (RELATED: Is Bryan Cranston Making A Cameo In ‘Better Call Saul’?!)

The beer will reportedly start appearing on shelves in Costco locations in New Mexico and at retailers in California.

In case you missed it, “Breaking Bad” was an incredible series about an Albuquerque high school chemistry teacher, Walter White, who ended up making meth and becoming a meth king in order to pay for his cancer treatments after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. White was played by Bryan Cranston and the series ran from 2008 to 2013.

No word yet on if Cranston is planning on making some Heisenburg blue ice.