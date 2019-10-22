Charity Auction: Bid On The Emerson Pink Angel

Ernest Emerson is the Godfather of the tactical knife. Many years ago some sailors claiming to be “underwater welders” approached Ernie to make a knife specifically for their use. Turns out those sailors were SEALs. Emerson has made knives for NASA that have been taken into space. A knife carried on the raid to kill Osama bin Laden fetched $35,400 at auction. The list of awards, movie and book appearances Emerson knives have made is too long to list. To put it plainly Ernest Emerson makes the best tactical knife you can carry.

He also makes knives for auction. This year he is offering at auction a knife for a cause. A good cause actually – curing breast cancer.

The knife you see is called the Pink Angel Mini CQC-15, hand ground by Mr. Emerson himself. Mini is a deceptive moniker because the blade is 3.5” long and this knife is as tough as any he has ever made.

The handle is a pink G-10 scale with an angel’s wing. This is your chance to own a rare knife and help a good cause. Everyone knows someone whose life has been affected by breast cancer. Help us move toward a cure.

The auction closes at 1200 hours Pacific Time, October 24, 2019.

Click here to view the auction.

Features:

Blade: Hand ground by Ernest R. Emerson

Custom Titanium Heart Pink Thumb Disc

Anodized Pink Titanium Standoffs

Angel Wing Engraved Pink G-10 Handles

Pink and Black Lanyard with skull

Specs:

Blade Length: 3.5 in.

Overall Length: 7.9 in.

Blade Thickness: .125 in.

Hardness: 57-59RC

Handle G-10

Lock: 6-4 Titanium

Blade: 154CM

Grind: Chisel Grind

Click here to view this knife, bid or make a donation.

