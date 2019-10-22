Former DNC Member Dick Harpootlian: Tom Perez Is ‘As Useless As Tits On A Boar Hog’

A former Democratic National Committee (DNC) member and former state party chair said DNC chair Tom Perez should step down, using vulgar terminology to describe Perez’s fundraising failures.

Two-time South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Dick Harpootlian said Perez “is as useless as tits on a boar hog,” in a Politico story about the DNC’s low fundraising numbers. (RELATED: RNC Raised Four Times More Than DNC In September, Breaking Off-Cycle Monthly Record)

“Tom Perez is as useless as tits on a boar hog,” Harpootlian told Politico. “My advice to Tom Perez is quit, get out of the way or do something different.”

The RNC has posted record-setting fundraising numbers this year. It recently raised $27.3 million in September and reported $59.2 million on hand. The RNC’s joint fundraising effort with President Donald Trump’s campaign also raised $125 million in the third quarter of 2019. The joint fundraising effort has raised $308 million so far this year, and has a reported $156 million cash on hand even as Democrats on Capitol Hill ponder impeachment. (RELATED: All The Times The Media Said Trump’s Presidency Was Toast)

Meanwhile, the DNC raised under $7 million last month and remains millions of dollars in debt as the 2020 presidential election cycle heats up.