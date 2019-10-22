Kanye Donates $1 Million To Prison Reform Charities In Honor Of Kim Kardashian’s 39th Birthday

Musician Kanye West donated $1 million to multiple prison reform charities in honor of Kim Kardashian’s birthday.

Kardashian revealed some of the presents she received Monday night on Twitter, according to a report published by Page Six.

I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy! pic.twitter.com/chNkyPRQGW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 22, 2019



“I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags,” she tweeted. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

The tweet included a photo of the certificate of donation. West donated the money to four different charities: Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative and Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

The donation comes a week after Kardashian urged for clemency of Julius Jones, an Oklahoma inmate currently on death row. Jones requested a commuted sentence and cited a racist juror as effecting the outcome of the 2002 trial. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Pushes For Clemency For Oklahoma Inmate On Death Row)

The push for Jones’ clemency adds to Kardashian’s work with the criminal justice system. As previously reported, she advocated for Alice Marie Johnson, an African-American woman serving life without parole for a non-violent drug offense. She even went to visit President Donald Trump on her behalf at the White House.