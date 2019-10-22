WalkAway Campaign Founder Brandon Straka Explains What Made Him Leave The Democratic Party

The #WalkAway Campaign, founded by Brandon Straka in 2018, is a movement encouraging people to walk away from the Democratic party.

Straka, a former Democrat, has been inspiring people to move away from the Democratic Party and head toward a “new, unified America” since his decision went viral online last year.

The video below shows Straka explaining why he walked away from the Democratic Party in 2018.

“You can walk away from the Democratic Party, and you’ll be joining a lot of really great people when you do.” (RELATED: #WalkAway Founder Brandon Straka Reacts To His Most ‘Triggering’ Videos)

Straka’s public exit from the political left transformed into the #WalkAway social campaign, which he says sheds light on the reality of politics and inspires others to stand up against the attacks from the left and help unify America. Watch the video to hear more.

